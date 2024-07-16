Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

All assets / Eigenlayer Price

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.52
–$0.15 (–9.03%)
eigen Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$464.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
305.5M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$165.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$5.65
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$2.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.7B

About Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer Price Data

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) currently has a price of $1.52 and is down -9.027% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 165 with a market cap of $464.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $165.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 305.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1.7B tokens.

EigenLayer is a protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that introduces the concept of restaking. This mechanism allows Ethereum stakers to repurpose their staked ETH or Liquid Staking Tokens (LST) across multiple decentralized services within the EigenLayer ecosystem. By participating in EigenLayer smart contracts, stakers can extend the security guarantees of their staked assets to support additional applications on the network, potentially earning additional rewards for this service.

The primary objective of EigenLayer is to address the fragmentation of security in the decentralized ecosystem. In the current paradigm, each new service on Ethereum typically establishes its own independent trust network, resulting in a dispersed security landscape. EigenLayer's approach enables services, irrespective of their specific technical implementations, to access a shared pool of security provided by Ethereum's stakers. This model aims to reduce the capital requirements for individual stakers while potentially enhancing the overall security for services that utilize this pooled resource.


Eigenlayer Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Eigenlayer = $1.52 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy EIGEN

