Degen (Base) (DEGEN) currently has a price of €0.0041 and is down -15.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 448 with a market cap of €95.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €16.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 23.3B tokens out of a total supply of 37B tokens.
DEGEN served as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. It also powers the Degen chain, an L3 launched on Base.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.