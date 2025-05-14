Walrus (WAL) currently has a price of €0.47 and is down -8.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 128 with a market cap of €613.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €37.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.
Walrus ($WALRUS) is a native token on the Sui blockchain, designed to support experimentation, coordination, and community incentives within the Sui ecosystem. It operates as a lightweight, flexible asset for developers and communities to test ideas, bootstrap on-chain activity, and reward early participation.
Walrus is not a governance or utility token in the traditional sense — instead, it's intended as a sandbox asset that encourages novel use cases, grassroots coordination, and rapid iteration across emerging Sui-based projects.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.