Episode 73 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania. Alex Blania is the co-founder of Worldcoin and CEO of Tools for Humanity — Worldcoin's lead development company.

In this episode, Blania discusses decentralized orb production, Worldcoin's token launch and what comes next for the Worldcoin project.

Outline:
01:01 - Why an Orb?

04:52 - Worldcoin & Quantum Resistance

05:44 - What's Next for Worldcoin

07:44 - Worldcoin's Core Product

13:21 - Is Worldcoin Cypherpunk?

16:41 - Decentralizing Orb Production

18:37 - Worldcoin Orb Manufacturing

20:23 - $WLD Token Launch

22:33 - Token Launch Criticisms

27:30 - AI Will Change the Internet

30:18 - Worldcoin and the Metaverse

31:40 - Closing Thoughts 