Episode 77 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Aubrey Strobel. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/Hlu-QScESMU" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Aubrey Strobel is the host of The Aubservation and the producer of "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8vlzaDSNY0">Lekker Feeling: A Bitcoin Ekasi Stor</a>y."<br />\r\n<br />\r\nIn this episode, Strobel explains how the combination of bitcoin and surfing is transforming a South African community and gives a behind the scenes look at the filmmaking process.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=93s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">1:33</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Film Background<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=278s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">4:38</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Bitcoin in Africa<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=427s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">7:07</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Bitcoin Ekasi<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=558s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">9:18</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Merchant BTC Adoption<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=669s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">11:09</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Bitcoin vs. Banking in South Africa </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=795s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">13:15</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Lekker Feeling Highlights<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=980s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">16:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Surfing &amp; Bitcoin<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=1078s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:58</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Filmmaking<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=1107s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">18:27</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Global Perceptions of Bitcoin<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=1339s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">22:19</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Bitcoin Culture<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=1460s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">24:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Crypto Fundraising Difficulties<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=1668s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">27:48</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - What’s Next?<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlu-QScESMU&amp;t=1763s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">29:23</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Building on Bitcoin</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. 