Episode 78 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Francis Suarez is the Mayor of the City of Miami and a Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

In this episode, Suarez explains how he stands out from the field of candidates and shares his plans to "encourage generational innovation" in the crypto industry if elected President. 

Outline:

1:04 - The Campaign Trail

2:25 - From Miami Mayor to Presidential Hopeful

5:50 - Campaign Headwinds

8:43 - "How Can I Help?"

13:22 - Conflict of Interest Allegations

16:28 - Republican Candidates

19:04 - Presidential Priorities

21:41 - Fiscal Policy

23:53 - Partisan Crypto Support