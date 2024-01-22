Taproot Wizards co-founders explain how they're attempting to change Bitcoin's culture

Episode 3 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens, and Taproot Wizards co-founders Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer.
In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews long-time bitcoiners and Taproot Wizards co-founders Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer, followed by a deep dive into the data behind Ordinals' meteoric rise with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.
OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
02:30 Udi’s Bitcoin Arc
07:56 Eric’s Wizard Journey
11:20 Inscription Angst
14:00 Ordinal Theory
17:38 BRC-20s
24:25 Bitcoin Innovation
30:30 High Transaction Fees
33:58 Spot ETF Cultural Impact
36:55 2024 Bitcoin Predictions
42:11 Eric’s Plan to Save Earth
43:51 Data Analysis with Rebecca Stevens
