Taproot Wizards co-founders explain how they're attempting to change Bitcoin's culture

  • Taproot Wizards co-founders explain why they are attempting to change Bitcoin’s culture by pushing the boundaries of what is possible onchain.

Episode 3 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens, and Taproot Wizards co-founders Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer.

In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews long-time bitcoiners and Taproot Wizards co-founders Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer, followed by a deep dive into the data behind Ordinals' meteoric rise with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.

OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
02:30 Udi’s Bitcoin Arc
07:56 Eric’s Wizard Journey
11:20 Inscription Angst
14:00 Ordinal Theory
17:38 BRC-20s
24:25 Bitcoin Innovation
30:30 High Transaction Fees
33:58 Spot ETF Cultural Impact
36:55 2024 Bitcoin Predictions
42:11 Eric’s Plan to Save Earth
43:51 Data Analysis with Rebecca Stevens


About Authors

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Rebecca joined The Block in 2021 and focuses on layer 2s and analyzing data. Her current focus is on the Data Dashboard and she has a background in computer science.
Larry joined crypto research full time in early 2017 and has expertise in capital markets, market structure and early stage DeFi companies/protocols and token economics. He has a background in economics and finance.

