Taproot Wizards co-founders explain how they're attempting to change Bitcoin's culture

Episode 3 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens, and Taproot Wizards co-founders Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Block Research Podcast on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews long-time bitcoiners and Taproot Wizards co-founders Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer, followed by a deep dive into the data behind Ordinals' meteoric rise with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.

OUTLINE:

00:00 Introduction

02:30 Udi’s Bitcoin Arc

07:56 Eric’s Wizard Journey

11:20 Inscription Angst

14:00 Ordinal Theory

17:38 BRC-20s

24:25 Bitcoin Innovation

30:30 High Transaction Fees

33:58 Spot ETF Cultural Impact

36:55 2024 Bitcoin Predictions

42:11 Eric’s Plan to Save Earth

43:51 Data Analysis with Rebecca Stevens