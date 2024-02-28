<div>HashKey OTC, the over-the-counter trading arm of HashKey Group, has received an in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a major payment institution license (MPI), according to a statement shared with The Block.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>The MPI license approval paves the way for HashKey OTC to provide regulated digital payment token services in Singapore. "Regulatory compliance has always been a top priority for us. With this in-principle approval, we’re pleased to move a step closer to our vision of providing a comprehensive and regulated OTC trading solution that supports a wide range of digital payment tokens and fiat currencies for our clients," HashKey OTC CEO Li Liang said.</div>\r\n<h2>HashKey OTC's services in Singapore</h2>\r\n<div>HashKey OTC currently operates in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271126/upbit-singapore-wins-full-digital-asset-license-mas">Singapore</a> under an exemption allowing it to provide digital payment token services without the need for a license for a specified period.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>The exemption period allows <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272745/hong-kongs-hashkey-secures-100-million-in-series-a-round-at-1-2-billion-valuation">HashKey</a> OTC to offer institutional and accredited investors services, including spot trading of nearly 40 digital payment tokens with deep liquidity, on/off ramp services, and execution of large notional trades.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>According to Wednesday's statement, the in-principle approval of HashKey OTC's MPI license application comes after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued a Capital Markets Services license for fund management to HashKey in December 2023.</div>\r\n<div>\r\n<div>\r\n<h2>HashKey Capital launches three crypto indices</h2>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b=""><span data-v-02bbd79b="">In January, HashKey Capital and FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange subsidiary, launched three indices that track crypto asset performances. </span><span data-v-02bbd79b="">In a statement <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274227/hashkey-capital-launches-three-crypto-indices-with-ftse-russell">shared</a> with The Block, HashKey said that the three indices are designed for investors who seek to add crypto exposure to their investment portfolios.</span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-wlpvs-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-wlpvs-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col pb-9 text-sm">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-139">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="329918a6-4d9c-442f-9a7f-913c97263370">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>As that statement outlines, the FTSE Custom Digital Asset Top 20 Index aims to monitor the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Additionally, the FTSE Custom Digital Asset Infrastructure Index is designed to follow digital assets constituting the industry's infrastructure, whereas the FTSE Custom Digital Asset Application Index focuses on tracking crypto assets that possess application functionalities.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>