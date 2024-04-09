<p>The web3 open-world shooting game "MetalCore" launched on the blockchain Immutable zkEVM.</p>\r\n<p>"MetalCore" is now the first playable game on the blockchain. The game is in its second closed beta period, which limits the number of players, between April 9 and April 22, according to an official release. "MetalCore" is expected to launch its open beta by the end of 2024. It will be available on PC on the Epic Games Store, seller of other popular games such as Fortnite.</p>\r\n<p>"During our first closed beta period, we saw first-hand how interested people are in our game, evidenced by our top player completing over 800 missions with a total of over 13,000 kills," said Studio 369 CEO Matt Candler in a release. "Now, we’re bringing even more fresh players into the MetalCore universe as more than 40% of our Day-1 users were completely new to the game.” </p>\r\n<p>"MetalCore" is free-to-play and set in a future where warring factions fight for resources in outer space. Users choose which faction to join, playing against other players or the environment. Though players can opt to forgo web3 elements, the cryptocurrency MCG powers "MetalCore." Players can earn MCG and convert the coin into NFTs. The game has another in-game currency called "Marks" earned through in-game contracts, social quests and participating in the game's guild system. </p>\r\n<p>Immutable zkEVM is not to be confused with <a href="https://www.immutable.com/products/immutable-zkevm">Immutable X</a>. While both blockchains are developed by the web3 infrastructure firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/136548/immutable-raises-200-million-nft-crypto">Immutable</a>, Immutable zkEVM supports smart contracts to provide EVM ZK-rollup for games powered by Polygon. Immutable X is powered by Starkware and does not support smart contracts. Immutable X launched in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/101092/ethereum-startup-immutable-aims-to-cut-nft-costs-with-new-layer-2-scaling-protocol">April 2021</a>, while Immutable zkEVM's mainnet launched in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274827/immutable-zkevm-mainnet-polygon">early access</a> mode in January 2024.</p>\r\n<p>"MetalCore's" developer Studio 369 raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281739/delphi-digital-joins-5-million-round-for-developer-of-crypto-video-game-metalcore">$5 million</a> in funding from Delphi Digital, Bitkraft Ventures, Sanctor Capital, and Spartan Group in March 2024, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>