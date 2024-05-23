<p>The crypto and NFT wallet Phantom beat out the payment platform PayPal in top Google Play store apps. </p>\r\n<p>Phantom hit the No. 2 spot for free finance apps. It's behind Cash App but ahead of TON Wallet, Chime, Venmo, Zelle, Google Wallet and Capital One Mobile. Phantom has over 5 million downloads on the platform, according to Google Play store <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.phantom&amp;hl=en_US&amp;gl=US">data</a>. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/271537/how-do-popular-cryptocurrency-wallets-metamask-rabby-work">Phantom</a> is a non-custodial hot wallet, similar to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296088/metamask-intends-to-add-bitcoin-support-report">MetaMask</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267360/rainbow-points-ethereum-metamask-bonus">Rainbow</a>. Though originally built on Solana, Phantom added <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228320/solana-wallet-phantom-multichain-ethereum-polygon">support</a> for Ethereum and Polygon in April 2023. By the end of that year, the wallet had also added support for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268707/phantom-adds-support-for-bitcoin-ordinals-and-brc-20-tokens">Bitcoin</a>, Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. </p>\r\n<p>Earlier this week, Phantom <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295620/solana-wallet-phantom-bitski">announced</a> that it acquired the wallet platform Bitski, backed by a16z crypto, Galaxy Digital and other key investors, for an undisclosed sum. </p>\r\n<p>The team behind Phantom raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/132464/solana-wallet-phantom-raises-109-million-series-b-launches-ios-app">$109 million</a> in Series B funding led by Paradigm in January 2022, netting the firm a unicorn status surpassing $1.2 billion, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>