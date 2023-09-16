Five top crypto stories this past week: Binance.US’s woes continue, SEC targets NFTs, Lazarus strikes again, and more

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Five major stories made headlines in crypto this past week. Binance.US has been rocked by staff departures as regulators expressed concerns, while CoinEx was hacked for $55 million by the North Korean state-sponsored Lazarus Group. Meanwhile, the SEC has charged a star-studded NFT project for an unregistered offering as the bankruptcy cases for FTX and DCG drag on. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let’s take a closer look at each story in this recap. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Binance.US rocked by departures</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a significant organizational shift, Binance.US reduced its staff by one third, and Brian Shroder, the president and CEO of the company, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250617/binance-us-cuts-staff-president-departs-sources"><span style="font-weight: 400;">departed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in order to take “a deserved break,” according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251293/cz-says-binance-us-ceo-departed-to-take-a-break"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CZ</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. This was followed by the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251128/binance-us-legal-executive-chief-risk-officer-leave-the-exchange-wsj"><span style="font-weight: 400;">exit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of the head legal executive and the chief risk officer. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amidst these departures, Binance announced a new addition to its leadership team by appointing Rachel Conlan as its Chief Marketing Officer. She will spearhead global efforts to enhance Binance's partnerships and online influencer collaborations. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Regulatory concerns loom large, with the company's growth </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250779/binance-us-wont-be-able-to-grow-until-cz-sells-stake-or-resolves-regulatory-issues-sources"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly stunted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> until Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao either sells his stake or addresses these regulatory issues. This has made potential investors hesitant. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251323/sec-says-its-not-getting-what-it-needs-from-binance-us"><span style="font-weight: 400;">expressed concerns</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over Binance.US's cooperation in an ongoing investigation. The SEC's dissatisfaction stems from the limited and unsatisfactory documents provided by Binance.US. Earlier in the year, the SEC had taken legal action against Binance and its founder, Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, for alleged misrepresentations related to the oversight of the Binance.US platform. With all these events unfolding, the future trajectory of Binance.US remains uncertain.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>CoinEx hacked by North Korea’s Lazarus Group</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On-chain data </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250691/north-korean-lazarus-group-likely-behind-coinexs-55-million-hack-zachxbt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suggests</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that North Korea’s Lazarus Group was likely the orchestrator behind the $55 million hack of crypto exchange CoinEx. This conclusion was drawn by crypto sleuth ZachXBT from a link found between the CoinEx exploit and a recent attack on the betting platform Stake.com, which the FBI had previously attributed to the Lazarus Group. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite the breach, CoinEx promptly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250472/coinex-assures-users-that-funds-are-safe-following-exploit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">assured its users</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that their funds remain secure. CoinEx has also committed to compensating affected parties in full for any losses incurred due to this breach.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also hacked this week: </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250047/vitalik-buterins-x-account-hacked-to-carry-out-phishing-attack-that-stole-700000-in-crypto-nfts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vitalik’s X account</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and billionaire entrepreneur </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251343/mark-cuban-loses-860000-of-crypto-to-phishing-attack"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mark Cuban</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">’s MetaMask wallet.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>SEC targets star-studded Stoner Cats NFT show </b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250820/sec-goes-after-stoner-cats-nft-show-known-for-ashton-kutcher-and-jane-fonda"><span style="font-weight: 400;">charged</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the creators of the "Stoner Cats" NFT show, Stoner Cats 2 LLC, for an unregistered offering that raised $8 million. The show, which was among the first to be fully funded by NFTs, featured celebrity voices like Ashton Kutcher and Jane Fonda. The decision was criticized by the two Republican SEC commissioners in a </span><a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/statement/peirce-uyeda-statement-stonercats-091323?utm_medium=email&amp;utm_source=govdelivery#_ftn1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. In response, Stoner Cats 2 has agreed to pay a $1 million penalty and will destroy all the NFTs they hold. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>DCG’s spat with Gemini continues as new recovery plan is outlined</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Digital Currency Group (DCG) has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250562/new-dcg-plan-could-see-gemini-earn-users-get-back-all-their-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">proposed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a new creditor agreement in Genesis's bankruptcy proceedings, potentially allowing Gemini Earn users to recover all their crypto holdings. This proposal offers unsecured creditors a 70-90% baseline recovery. However, Gemini has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251297/gemini-lawyers-accuse-dcg-of-gaslighting-in-latest-recovery-plan"><span style="font-weight: 400;">criticized</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> DCG's plan, accusing them of "gaslighting" and attempting to bait Gemini into accepting a deal that would let DCG pay the firm less than they owe. This ongoing feud between DCG and Gemini started when Genesis froze withdrawals from the Gemini Earn program. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Separately, Genesis </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251107/genesis-no-longer-offering-trading-services-through-any-business-units-memo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">has announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it will cease digital asset derivatives trading through GGC International. This move signifies that Genesis will no longer offer trading services across any of its business units, a decision made for business reasons. The termination of these services will be effective from September 21.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>FTX estate receives approval to sell assets</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FTX estate recently gained court approval to start </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250876/judge-approves-order-allowing-ftx-to-start-selling-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">liquidating</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its vast crypto holdings after declaring bankruptcy. Among its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250232/ftx-assets-include-1-2-billion-of-sol-bahamas-property"><span style="font-weight: 400;">notable assets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are $1.2 billion in solana (SOL) tokens and a collection of 38 properties situated in the Bahamas. This unfolding situation has stirred the crypto market, leading to a noticeable dip in bitcoin's price, which </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250169/bitcoin-price-falls-as-market-ponders-possible-ftx-crypto-sales"><span style="font-weight: 400;">plunged below $25,000</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier in the week. The market's apprehension is fueled by speculations surrounding FTX's potential massive asset sales. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a parallel development, legal tensions are rising as prosecutors </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251312/prosecutors-dont-like-juror-questions-proposed-by-sbfs-lawyers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">challenge</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the line of questioning proposed by lawyers for FTX's CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. As he faces a trial with potential charges that could result in a century-long prison term, the questions seem to highlight his philanthropic endeavors, causing contention in the courtroom.