All assets / Pyth Network

Pyth Network (PYTH) USD Price

$0.54
$0.088 (19.53%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$812.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$211.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.55
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$5.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Pyth Network

Pyth Network Price Data

Pyth Network (PYTH) currently has a price of $0.54 and is up 19.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 62 with a market cap of 812.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $211.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Pyth Network is a blockchain-based platform that provides high-quality financial market data, primarily for decentralized finance (DeFi). It aggregates real-time, accurate price feeds for various assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, and commodities. The network, built on the Solana blockchain, benefits from high throughput and low latency, ensuring timely data delivery. Pyth Network's data is sourced from a diverse group of financial institutions and trading firms, enhancing reliability and accuracy. Its main goal is to connect traditional financial markets with the DeFi space, promoting transparency and supporting a range of blockchain-based financial applications.


websights